Exhibit by self-taught artists showcases the intersection of communities

A new exhibit features work by people who are often on the margins of society, but also emphasizes how much we all have in common. ArtStreet is part of Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless, which partners each year with the Harwood Art Center to showcase these community artists.

ArtStreet is a community space for the housed and unhoused alike. Located in Downtown Albuquerque, it provides supplies and a safe environment to anyone who wants to create art.

The organization holds various shows throughout the year, but the annual collaboration with Harwood is the most financially successful, raising a few thousand dollars for the artists.

Rachel Biggs is the chief strategy officer for Healthcare for the Homeless.

“This is my favorite art show of the year that ArtStreet does. All the supplies are provided, free of charge, and when they sell their artwork they take home 100% of the proceeds,” Biggs said.

Each year the artists create a theme for the Harwood exhibit. This year’s show is titled Entwined.

“It emphasizes togetherness and expression,” Biggs said. “Even though we have differences on perspectives, experiences and even places, there is really more that binds us than divides us, which I think is a really important message for this time.

This show marks the 29th anniversary of ArtStreet and Harwood’s partnership. Entwined will showcase work from 23 artists, 10 of whom have never been part of an exhibit before.

“You do get to see art from folks that are homeless, folks that have experienced homelessness, folks that never have, and so it's a really interesting place to be able to bring that all together and really encapsulates the theme of the show,” Biggs said.

The Entwined exhibit is showing until February 21. There will be a reception this Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. where folks can meet the artists and purchase their art. No tickets are required.