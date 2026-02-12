New book showcases Albuquerque’s vibrant lowrider culture

Low-rider culture runs deep in Albuquerque. On Sundays you can see cars, barely an inch off the ground cruising down Central in their candy colored paint.

Now, a new multimedia book celebrates this culture, and dispels some of the negative stereotypes, like it promoting violence and criminal activity.

Seventh and Central, has been described as a photographic tribute to Albuquerque’s vibrant lowrider culture.

Author and photographer Nathaniel Tetsuro Paolinelli grew up in Albuquerque and wanted to focus his lens on this community.

“I just want to show kind of the reality of the culture in the community in a raw and real way,” Paolinelli said.

Paolinelli spent countless hours with the lowrider community. Cruising Central, listening to music, attending shows that display each unique build and just spending time in the culture.

“I don't really look at these people that I photograph as subjects, they're more than that. They're my friends, and that makes taking the pictures easy for me, because I'm just hanging out,” Paolinelli said.

In his book, Paolinelli captures proud cruisers posing with their customized rides. And he photographs their families, most of whom are from Mexico, or have Latino heritage.

“It starts at birth for so many people, and you know, the first cruise they have is in their parents car,” Paolinelli said. “And I don't think I found that in any other community where the whole family is kind of involved in something, and that just makes it so beautiful.”

That’s in contrast to how low rider culture is sometimes portrayed as violent in shows like Breaking Bad or movies like Boulevard Nights. Paolinelli says that it’s crucial to challenge that narrative.

“It's not just about the low riders. It's about taking care of others. And you really feel that when you're around them,” Paolinelli said.

Seventh and Central releases on March 17, a book signing will be held at the Albuquerque Museum on March 22.