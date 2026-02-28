Four new measles cases found in detention centers in southern New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday four new cases of measles have been identified in detention facilities in southern New Mexico. Officials said the cases were brought into the facilities by inmates who transferred in from another state.

Deputy State Epidemiologist for NMDOH, Dr. Chad Smelser, said the department has been following isolation and quarantine protocols to try to stop the cases from spreading any further.

“Luckily, at this point, we do not know of any exposures outside of the facility, but we do want people to look at their immunization records, talk to their family members, make sure they are completely protected against contracting the measles virus,” he said.

Two of the new cases were detected in the Luna County Detention Center, one in the Doña﻿ Ana County Detention Center and the fourth in the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

With this year’s first case of measles — another infection discovered in the Hidalgo County Detention Center on Wednesday — five cases have been detected so far in 2026. Last year’s outbreak saw 100 total infections before DOH declared it over in September.

For more information about measles, check the DOH guidance page . The department will help connect residents to vaccination resources through its helpline, 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773), and at public health offices.

Measles symptoms can appear up to three weeks after exposure, though Smelser said it’s typically within 10 to14 days. They can include coughing, fever, muscle aches and a runny nose before a rash appears on the head spreading down from there.

“If you believe you might be getting measles, but you aren't yet that sick, you should call your provider before going in, or alert an urgent care ed that you are worried about measles and remain outside in your car so that they can avoid having other people exposed in the waiting room,” he said.

But for those who are having difficulty breathing or any other emergency, call 911.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

