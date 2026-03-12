Mental health provider shortages are leaving many New Mexicans without access to care

A national report looking at the availability of mental health care providers shows 144 million Americans are living in shortage areas , including people in New Mexico.

The report, Bridging the Mental Health Care Gap , was put out by Inseparable, a mental health policy organization, which lays out why the shortage is happening and possible solutions.

New Mexico is meeting only 30% of patient needs in seeing a psychiatrist according to data by KFF highlighted in the report.

Inseparable found one reason for the shortages is low reimbursement rates for mental health providers compared to physical health providers. A psychiatrist makes $0.82 for every dollar a medical clinician makes and a therapist makes $0.71 for every dollar a physician assistant makes.

Caitlin Hochul is senior vice president of policymaker relations, with Inseparable and she said these reimbursement discrepancies mean that patients are experiencing longer wait times or may not even find the appropriate provider.

“It may take weeks or months,” she said.. “For example, if you have an eating disorder or substance use treatment that you need, the available provider may not have those specialties to be able to serve those needs.”

Because of the shortages, patients had to go out of network 6.8 times more often for mental health care than for medical or surgical care and so it often becomes more difficult to afford.

However, New Mexico has made significant strides in the issue of insurance and affordability. In 2022, the legislature mandated policies like no cost-sharing for in-network services and strict network adequacy. This measure was then again extended in 2025.

“So it makes it more affordable to be able to access the care that you may need. They also cover out-of-network care when no in-network providers are available. So those are great solutions to help try to address the affordability and access gap that so many people are facing,” said Hochul.

Hochul said that while these shortages aren’t new, they have become more visible and drastic in recent years.

“More people are seeking mental health care than ever before and the supply of mental health workers has just not kept up with demand,” she said.

Hochul added there are several reasons why this is happening, including the expense of education and professional burnout. She suggests there are policy changes states can make, as well as more immediate solutions.

“Encourage states to partner with community health workers and community organizations to encourage more peer and para professionals,” said Hochul. “You can train up EMS providers to help identify mental health conditions and distress and connect them with the care they need.”

Hochul said that it’s about both leveraging the existing workforce and recruiting new providers. States can do that through incentives like stipends for recent graduates or providing tax credits for licensing fees to ease the financial burden of joining the field.

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners like you.

