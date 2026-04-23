NM celebrates Earth Day amid environmental regulation rollbacks

An event that originated in the United States more than 50 years ago will be celebrated by 1 billion people around the globe this week, including residents and families in Albuquerque.

Earth Day began as a national "teach-in" to promote environmental awareness. That legacy continues at the city's third annual Earth Day Festival, where attendees can learn how environmental choices can improve their lives.

Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, said vendors and experts will be available to offer guidance about energy rebates and incentives designed to make homes and transportation clean, comfortable, convenient and cost-effective.

"Not only will it just be fun for the kids and for the family," she said, "but we're actually wanting to save you a little bit of money by helping you take energy efficiency actions at home."

The Sierra Club will have trained energy guides on hand to answer a broad array of questions – from the best water heater replacement to which trees provide the most shade, to recommended electric vehicle options. Multiple activities also are planned for kids, including animal adoption and the chance to see a rescued wolf up close and personal.

Sunday's Earth Day Festival at Balloon Park runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feibelman acknowledged that the Trump administration is systemically working to reduce protections for air and water and sell off public lands. She nonetheless encouraged nature-lovers to stay focused on the long game.

"At Earth Day, we're going to celebrate what we all have in common," she said, "which is a need and desire for clean air, for clean water, public lands that we all own together, and protecting our climate."

The Environmental Protection Agency claims deregulatory actions remove trillions in costs and hidden "taxes" on Americans.

March 2026 was officially the hottest March on record for Albuquerque and New Mexico. Albuquerque reached 90 degrees for the first time in recorded March history according to the National Weather Service.