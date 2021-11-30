Rio Grande Chapter Sierra Club

-
The Environmental Protection Agency kicked off a series of public hearings Tuesday, Nov. 30, on its proposed rule to reduce methane from oil and gas operations. New Mexico is the second largest producer of oil in the nation, but also a leader in curbing air pollution from the industry. Local advocates called on the EPA to follow the state’s lead and strengthen the proposal.
-
A federal judge on Wednesday denied efforts to delay an Obama era regulation that’s intended to reduced methane waste.Oil and gas industry representatives…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump Administration are facing a lawsuit after they suspended a rule to curb oil and gas industry methane…