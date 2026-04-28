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NM Gas Co. urges 811 calls as digging incidents rise in New Mexico

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:05 PM MDT
UtiliSource

April marks the start of gardening, landscaping, and home improvement projects around New Mexico. But New Mexico Gas Co. is also seeing a rise in incidents of homeowners accidentally hitting gas lines.

Officials are reminding residents to call 811 before starting any digging project. The gas company can then come out and help homeowners identify utility lines.

Ray Sanchez, vice president of operations and customer service, said folks should call the line at least two business days before digging.

“Don’t assume that anywhere you dig is going to be safe,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said that accidentally hitting a line can be dangerous, especially since some utilities are located just below the surface.

It can also be costly.
Local News
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez