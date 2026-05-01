New podcast focuses on the well-being of New Mexico's kids and families

A new podcast focused on the well-being of New Mexico’s children and families will launch on Sunday with a live public recording at the Albuquerque Railyards.

“Pass the Sopapillas” will be hosted by New Mexico’s Poet Laureate Manuel González and will bring together community members from all different walks of life to talk about real solutions to some of the challenges surrounding child well-being.

González said the podcast aims to emulate the tough conversations that families have at the dinner table,while reflecting the unique culture and community of the state.

“We’re talking from educators to farmers, to the people doing the real work here in New Mexico everyday,” González said.

He said the aim of the podcast is to center voices of people who are local and doing the work on the ground. For example, he said future episodes will feature local organizations working with at-risk youth and those trying to solve the ongoing teacher shortage.

“We get to hear why they do their work and how it inspires others to pick up the same type of work to do what they can do to better our state for our families and our children in that way,” González said.

Micah McCoy with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which is presenting the podcast, said this for New Mexicans, by New Mexicans, and highlights the obstacles that families face, but also the historics wins like offering tuition free college or the recent roll-out of universal childcare.

“Pass The Sopapillas Podcast is a place where New Mexicans get to set their own terms about the story that we tell about ourselves,” McCoy said.

The podcast launch will be a live recording that community members can attend at the Albuquerque Railyards Sunday, May 3rd at 3pm.

The podcast will be available on numerous platforms.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg and listeners like you.