UNMH to host no-cost skin cancer screenings Saturday

As Skin Cancer Awareness Month gets underway, the University of New Mexico Hospital is offering no-cost screenings Saturday at its facilities in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

UNM Associate Professor Dr. John Durkin says New Mexico’s abundant sunshine means basal and squamous cell cancers are the most common types doctors see in the state.

Both types can show up as a red or brown spot that continues to grow over time. Dr. Durkin said any skin legion that is growing, bleeding, or not healing should be checked out.

“Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and it is preventable and most skin cancer is very, very treatable especially when it’s caught earlier” said Durkin.

Melanoma is the third most common type of skin cancer. Dr. Durkin said it tends to be a brown or black spot and can be a little bit more dangerous than basal and squamous cell cancer, as it is more likely to spread to other parts of the body.

“We often talk about the ABCDE’s of melanoma. A being asymmetry, B having an irregular border, C having multiple different colors, D having a diameter size bigger than a pencil eraser, and E for any moles that are evolving,” said Durkin.

To protect yourself Dr. Durkin suggests chemical or mineral sunscreens and minimizing outdoor activities during the strongest hours of the sun.

“Try going for a hike or bike ride in the earlier morning hours or the later part of the day when the sun isn’t as strong,” Durkin said.

Durkin said folks can come in and get screened for specific concerns or just receive a full screening, something he said is especially important given limited access to dermatology care.

“We know we have lots of people in the community that can’t get in to see a dermatologist or are experiencing long wait times of 6 months, a year plus,” said Durkin.

The screenings will take place from 9:00-11:30am.

