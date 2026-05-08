Event is designed to offer dignity to people living on the street

There are around 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque and for many, basic necessities like showers and a clean pair of socks are difficult to find. A local activist who has been homeless herself has created a one-day event to support folks on the streets. It takes place Sunday from 10 to 2 p.m. near the State Fairgrounds.

The event, called “Dignity Day,” will offer free services such as mobile showers, haircuts, hygiene kits, meals, and water. Albuquerque Community Safety will be on hand to help people get access to shelters. And organizers will also offer connections to services like recovery support and employment.

Event organizer, Carmen Morales, said she was inspired by her own experience.

“I've experienced homelessness before, and I work in the recovery business. I've worked at a couple shelters, and there's just a need. There's a need for it, no matter what,” she said. “I'm a recovering addict, I've been six years clean, and I believe what works for one person isn't going to work for the others.”

Morales said that homelessness often overlaps with worsening mental health issues and addiction, making community support especially important.

“Mental health, suicide, homeless, drug addictions, it all goes hand in hand when it really comes down to it. So for me, it's just a big drive to be able to help other people.”

Morales said she chose the name “Dignity Day” because she wants people to feel respected and cared for.

“I want people to be able to get out of this some type of dignity, some type of story, some type of just showing up for each other.”

She said her goal is simple: to remind people that they are not alone and small acts of compassion can change lives.

“We're already in a community or in a world where people are pretty unkind. You know what I mean? Customer service is a hard thing to even find.”

Morales hopes to host Dignity Day every three months and hopes it grows into a larger community event.

She is asking for volunteers and sponsors to help distribute hygiene kits, clothing, and food as well as providing emotional support to those in need.

“There's a million kind people in the world, but if you can't find one, you be that kind person,” she said. “I just want people to be kind to each other and to serve each other.”

The event is sponsored by ASCEND recovery center, Endeavor Recovery Homes, State of the Heart, ABQ Gives, Sagebrush Church and many other organizations that are helping combat homelessness in the Albuquerque community.