News
Mountain West News Bureau

Navajo Nation VP running for Congress in Arizona

KUNM | By Emma Gibson
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST
Myron Lizer1
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer

The Navajo Nation’s Vice President announced Tuesday he’s joining the race to represent much of northeastern and central Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Arizona’s newly redrawn Congressional District 2 covers several tribal nations including Republican candidate Myron Lizer’s own, the Navajo Nation.

The new boundaries are changing the district’s partisan makeup and could lead to an upset for Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the Democratic incumbent, according to the Associated Press.

Lizer said broken promises from the federal government along with a lack of financial investment has limited the peoples’ interest.

He has represented the Nation Nation since 2019 as its vice president and previously worked in retail management, according to the nation's Office of the President and Vice President.

News Myron LizerArizonaNavajo Nation
Emma Gibson
