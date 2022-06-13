Historic flooding forces Yellowstone to close entrances

News brief

Yellowstone National Park closed entrances to all inbound traffic Monday due to heavy flooding and rockslides following what the park called "unprecedented amounts of rainfall."

Because of the hazardous conditions visitors are not allowed to enter Yellowstone at least through Wednesday, according to a park news release. This includes people with camping or lodging reservations.

The National Weather Service is monitoring the Lamar River in the northern part of the park. It’s broken its flood level record by almost 5 feet as it approaches nearly 16.7 feet in depth, as of Monday morning.

This has resulted in washed out bridges and roads covered with mud and rocks. Electricity was out in some areas.

The park encourages would-be visitors to monitor road conditions in the area, as the forecast predicts more rain.

