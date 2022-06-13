© 2022 KUNM
News
MWNB series banner
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Historic flooding forces Yellowstone to close entrances

KUNM | By Emma Gibson
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT
Yellowstone flooding road
NPS
/
Flickr
High water in the Gardner River takes out part of Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance Road.

News brief

Yellowstone National Park closed entrances to all inbound traffic Monday due to heavy flooding and rockslides following what the park called "unprecedented amounts of rainfall."

Because of the hazardous conditions visitors are not allowed to enter Yellowstone at least through Wednesday, according to a park news release. This includes people with camping or lodging reservations.

The National Weather Service is monitoring the Lamar River in the northern part of the park. It’s broken its flood level record by almost 5 feet as it approaches nearly 16.7 feet in depth, as of Monday morning.

This has resulted in washed out bridges and roads covered with mud and rocks. Electricity was out in some areas.

The park encourages would-be visitors to monitor road conditions in the area, as the forecast predicts more rain.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

News Yellowstone National Park
Emma Gibson
