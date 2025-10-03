UNM grad student workers seek higher pay, dental and vision insurance

About 200 graduate student workers and their supporters picketed at the intersection of Yale Blvd. and Las Lomas Rd. on the campus of the University of New Mexico on Friday.

The demonstration was organized by the United Graduate Workers of the University of New Mexico Local 1466. A new round of contract negotiations with the UNM administration began in April, but in a statement, the union said the university has been dragging talks out and not participating in good faith.

Among those present was union member Mark Campbell, a graduate student in the Latin American Studies program. He said UNM is the largest university in the state and also an R1 school, which means it does significant research.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars a year are set aside just for research, but researchers are not being paid, and that is the central problem that's going on,” Campbell said. “You can't claim and brag and pontificate about what an amazing research university this is when you're not paying the people doing the research.”

Campbell said he makes an annual salary of $20,000. He also said that the current contract does not provide UNM’s 1,500 graduate workers with dental or vision insurance. Campbell said about half of UNM’s current grad students describe themselves as food-insecure, and rely on food banks. He also said in addition to higher pay, the union is seeking the addition of an article codifying rights for international student workers.

The university provided a statement on the negotiations Friday.

“We deeply value the contributions of graduate workers, who play an important role in UNM’s teaching and research missions and campus life. The University is actively engaged in ongoing negotiations with the union representing UNM’s graduate workers (UGW-UNM) and remains committed to bargaining in good faith,” the statement said.

“Our goal is to reach a fair agreement with UGM-UNM while ensuring the long-term fiscal health of the university and the affordability of education for all our students. We respect the right of graduate workers to make their voices heard and remain hopeful that continued discussions at the bargaining table will lead to an agreement,” the statement concluded.

The UNM local of United Graduate Workers represents about 1,500 student researchers and instructors. The union won recognition in December 2022 and is currently bargaining for its second contract at UNM.

