Parade to highlight MLK Dream Week activities across New Mexico

This year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day commemorations in New Mexico will be highlighted by a series of events organized by the New Mexico Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Commission. The state agency was founded in 1991 to develop and coordinate the celebration of the holiday.

Dream Week, a series of events across the state, began on Monday and continues through the holiday on June 19.

“There are 16 counties across the state of New Mexico who are having some type of observance to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Dannelle Kervin, director of the Commission.

In Albuquerque, the African American Performing Arts Center, (310 San Pedro Dr. NE) will host a remembrance vigil in honor of those who have lost their lives to violence beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

On Saturday, participants in this year’s MLK Day march are invited to begin assembling at the intersection of University Blvd. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 9:30 a.m. The march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., proceeding from there to Civic Plaza.

A complete schedule of events around the state can be found at the New Mexico Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Commission's website, which also features a toolkit , providing resources for anyone to honor King wherever they are.

“The Commission is all things Dr. King here in New Mexico,” Kervin said. “We place an emphasis on the principles of nonviolence, which are very relevant, given the current things that are happening across the state.”

