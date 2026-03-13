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Immigration attorneys, elected officials to present immigration rights forum in Santa Fe

KUNM | By Mark Haslett
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:49 AM MDT
Migrants are pat down by a Border Patrol agent as they enter into El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Andres Leighton/AP
/
FR171260 AP
Migrants are pat down by a Border Patrol agent as they enter into El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

A panel of elected officials and legal experts is scheduled to present a public forum on immigration-related issues in Santa Fe on March 14.

“Civil Rights Teach-In II: Immigration Rights and Enforcement” is a collaborative effort organized by the New Mexico Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission. The event is the second in a series of presentations on civil rights topics organized by the Commission.

“We're going to talk about, from a nonpartisan, informative view, what the

community needs to know about immigration rights and enforcement, what specific legislation that passed in our state means for the community,” said Dannelle Kirven, executive director of the Commission.

Panelists include immigration attorneys Jessica Aguirre of Contigo Justice, as well as Allegra Love and Jessica Martinez of the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center. The panel is also set to include Santa Fe District 1 City Councillor Alma Castro and State Sen. Pat Woods (R-Broadview).

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Sat. March 14, in the Piñon Room of the New Mexico State Public Library, 1209 Camino Carlos Rey. It will also stream live on Facebook, where it will also be archived.
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Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett began work in public radio in 2006 at High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas. Haslett has worked for newspapers and radio stations across the Southwest and earned numerous Texas AP Broadcasters awards for news reporting. His work has been broadcast across Texas NPR member stations, as well as the NPR Newscast and All Things Considered.
See stories by Mark Haslett