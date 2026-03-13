Immigration attorneys, elected officials to present immigration rights forum in Santa Fe

A panel of elected officials and legal experts is scheduled to present a public forum on immigration-related issues in Santa Fe on March 14.

“Civil Rights Teach-In II: Immigration Rights and Enforcement” is a collaborative effort organized by the New Mexico Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission. The event is the second in a series of presentations on civil rights topics organized by the Commission.

“We're going to talk about, from a nonpartisan, informative view, what the

community needs to know about immigration rights and enforcement, what specific legislation that passed in our state means for the community,” said Dannelle Kirven, executive director of the Commission.

Panelists include immigration attorneys Jessica Aguirre of Contigo Justice, as well as Allegra Love and Jessica Martinez of the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center. The panel is also set to include Santa Fe District 1 City Councillor Alma Castro and State Sen. Pat Woods (R-Broadview).

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Sat. March 14, in the Piñon Room of the New Mexico State Public Library, 1209 Camino Carlos Rey. It will also stream live on Facebook, where it will also be archived.

