Fans are saddened over the death of Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber

Technoblade, one of the most popular Minecraft video creators on YouTube, has died following a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, according to his family.

He was 23.

"If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life," he wrote in a message to his community about 8 hours before he died.

His father read aloud the message in a YouTube video Thursday titled "so long nerds" that has reached millions of people and hit #1 on the trending page.

"I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh, and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys," Technoblade wrote in his message.

"Technoblade out," he said at the end of the note.

Technoblade's family revealed that his first name was Alex and shared photos of him in the video. His family did not mention his last name and requested that his privacy be protected.

Reaching millions in more ways than one

Amassing over 11 million YouTube followers and nearly 4 million Twitter followers, Technoblade garnered a wide community of people who enjoyed his humor, kindness and Minecraft video game playthroughs.

"He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for," his father said in the video with tears filled in his eyes.

In part of his message, Technoblade thanked those who bought his merchandise and channel memberships and explained that now his siblings could go to college if they wanted to.

"From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience – giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs," a statement from his family read at the end of the video.

Minecraft, a 3D computer game where users can build their own structures, is one of the world's most popular video games.

Mourning Technoblade's death

Many have expressed their sadness over Technoblade's death on multiple social media platforms, including Reddit.

"Alex, you have been the pillar of our community. We all loved your content. You are one the most kind and charitable and wholesome individuals our community has had the privilege to be with," one Reddit user commented Friday.

"We are all deeply saddened by this tragedy. Even though Alex has passed away, Technoblade's legacy will never die. We all looked up to you as one of the most wonderful people on this planet," the user added.

John Green shared his condolences with Technoblade's family and community Friday.

"So, so sad to hear about the death of technoblade, a talented and hilarious 23-year-old youtuber I often watched with my son. My thoughts are with Alex's family and friends and fans," he tweeted.

Technoblade's family said they will donate a portion of proceeds from his online merchandise orders to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, according to his website.

"Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans," his family wrote at the end of the video.

Editor's note: Minecraft owner Microsoft Corp. is among NPR's financial supporters.

