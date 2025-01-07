Photos: Thousands in Los Angeles evacuate as wind-fueled wildfires quickly worsen

Updated January 08, 2025 at 13:24 PM ET

More than 30,000 people in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate as the Palisades Fire, one of several wildfires that broke out on Tuesday morning, blazed through the Pacific Palisades community.

Fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, the fire has spread over more than 2,900 acres and threatened 13,000 structures; California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during an afternoon press conference that he's already seen many of them destroyed. The fire remains uncontained.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze on foot in the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains, where the fire originally broke out, as well as by plane, dropping water and flame retardant. In the Pacific Palisades community, thousands of people have scrambled to escape the flames. According to LAist, video footage showed drivers on the Pacific Coast Highway fleeing their cars to the ocean, at the behest of officers.

Additionally, a second major wind-driven fire was burning Tuesday night in Los Angeles County as fierce Santa Ana winds roared across the region. The Eaton Fire had destroyed 400 acres in Altadena, north of Pasadena — an area bordering the Angeles National Forest.

Evacuations have been ordered. "High winds were driving rapid fire growth, posing a significant threat to nearby communities and making containment efforts challenging," CalFire said. "Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion."

Conditions were changing quickly Tuesday night as evacuation areas shift alongside the fire. Officials warned that the Santa Ana winds were only going to get worse on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, reaching 100 mph or more. The National Weather Service warned of a "particularly dangerous situation."

"Very strong gusts and low relative humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread VERY rapidly," the agency added. On Wednesday, that's predicted to affect Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP A lone sunbather in Santa Monica, Calif., watches a large plume of smoke from a wildfire rise over the Pacific Palisades.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire around a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Jerome Krausse pushes his mother-in-law in a shopping cart in Santa Monica, Calif., as they evacuate from their home in the Pacific Palisades after a wildfire swept through their neighborhood.

Etienne Laurent/AP / AP / AP The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images More than 200 acres was burning in Pacific Palisades, an upscale spot with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP People flee from the advancing Palisades Fire, by car and on foot, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP A person flees from an advancing wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Firefighters stage in front of the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP Firefighters work as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Eugene Garcia / AP / AP A residence burns as a firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP A firefighter jumps over a fence while fighting the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Flames rise as the Palisades Fire advances on homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Firefighters protect structures from the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Agustin Paullier / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, Calif.

David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region.

Josie Huang / KPCC / KPCC A passerby walks across the street in Sierra Madre, as fire burns in the background.

Josie Huang / KPCC / LAist Fire is seen in Altadena.

