The aftermath of Trump-Xi summit: comparing U.S. and China announcements

A week since President Trump visited China, details are beginning to emerge on the agreements reached in Beijing, though the two sides have largely stuck to their own interpretations of those deals.

Going into the summit, both the U.S. and China said they wanted to stabilize bilateral relations, but for different reasons. The U.S. wanted to turn down the temperature on what was an escalating trade war with China as it tries to juggle its war against Iran. Crucially, it wanted China to resume a steady flow of rare earth minerals key to the manufacturing of products including cellphones and weapons.

In the meantime, China, which is dealing with a sluggish domestic economy and disruption of its supply chains by the Iran war, wanted jet engines, semiconductors and a shift in U.S. policy on Taiwan, according to Shen Dingli, an independent international relations scholar in Shanghai.

After the summit, the readouts reflected the ways the U.S. and China stake out their positions and project their power, with Trump portraying himself as "a master negotiator" and Chinese leader Xi Jinping wanting to project China as an equal partner to the U.S., according to Gabriel Wildau, a China analyst with the Teneo advisory group.

Wildau said a comparison of the readouts reveals "minor inconsistencies" on issues such as agriculture, tariffs and rare earths. But, he says, those differences are not significant.

For example, China has not confirmed that it will purchase over $17 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products annually, as a White House statement says.

"[The Chinese] most likely want to be seen as being willing to import U.S. agricultural products based on genuine demand and genuine need, rather than committing to an arbitrary volume or value of certain commodities," Wildau said.

What Washington and Beijing are saying on key issues:

Agricultural trade

United States: China agreed to purchase at least $17 billion annually of U.S. agricultural products until 2028. It made no mention of expanding the market access to Chinese exports.

China agreed to purchase at least $17 billion annually of U.S. agricultural products until 2028. It made no mention of expanding the market access to Chinese exports. China: China agreed to improve market access for U.S. agricultural products, but did not specify a purchase amount. It said the U.S. agreed to grant more market access to Chinese exports of dairy, aquatic products and potted Bonsai plants.

Beef and poultry

United States: China would renew expired listings of more than 400 U.S. beef plants, lift all suspensions on American beef facilities and resume imports of U.S. poultry.

China would renew expired listings of more than 400 U.S. beef plants, lift all suspensions on American beef facilities and resume imports of U.S. poultry. China: Agreed to resume U.S. beef licenses, but didn't specify how many would be renewed. It also agreed to resume imports of U.S. poultry.

Boeing

United States: China approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines but did not mention selling jet engines and parts to China.

China approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines but did not mention selling jet engines and parts to China. China: China confirmed it would buy 200 Boeing aircraft. In return, the U.S. would guarantee sufficient jet engines and related parts to China.

Iran war

United States: Both leaders agreed that Iran could never possess a nuclear weapon, called to open the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that no country or organization could charge tolls in international waterways.

Both leaders agreed that Iran could never possess a nuclear weapon, called to open the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that no country or organization could charge tolls in international waterways. China: Trump and Xi discussed the Middle East situation. Later the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, reiterated China's call for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire was maintained.

Rare Earths and other Critical Minerals

United States: China would address U.S. concerns on mineral supply shortages, sales restrictions on rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies.

China would address U.S. concerns on mineral supply shortages, sales restrictions on rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies. China: China maintained that its export controls on rare earths and other critical minerals are lawful, and said it reviews applications that are compliant and for civilian use.

Taiwan

United States: Not referenced in official statements. However, Trump's subsequent comments that arms sales to Taiwan is a "very good negotiating chip" with China raised concerns in Taipei whether he'd pull back support for the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

China: Did not say the U.S. offered concessions. In a meeting with Trump, Xi placed Taiwan at the center of the relationship between the U.S. and China - a red line that, as he said, if not managed properly would put the relations of the two in "jeopardy."



Tariffs

United States: Not addressed in statements.

Not addressed in statements. China: China said it hopes the U.S. will keep its promise to limit tariffs on Chinese exports to levels set in October 2025 in Kuala Lumpur [According to an analysis provided to U.S. congress, total tariffs from Trump's first administration and second averaged 39% around that time] and - through talks - to lower the tariff rate further. In addition, both sides agreed to discuss a reciprocal tariff reduction framework arrangement on products worth $30 billion or more.



Trade truce:

United States: Did not say whether the existing trade truce, which is set to expire on Nov. 10, would be extended.

Did not say whether the existing trade truce, which is set to on Nov. 10, would be extended. China: Also did not confirm an extension, but said continuing the trade truce would benefit both countries and the rest of the world.

Jasmine Ling contributed to this reporting.



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