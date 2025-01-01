Jessica Allen

Jessica has been captivated by public radio for most of her adult life, both as a listener and a creator. Before joining KUNM, she served as Interim Music Director at KVNF in Paonia, Colorado, Programming Manager at KVRX in Austin, Texas, and an intern at Marfa Public Radio. She’s passionate about curating unique, diverse sounds that connect listeners and enrich the public radio landscape.

In addition to her radio work, Jessica has organized sound installations and experimental performances for Marfa Live Arts and coordinated sustainable cooking programs across New York City. With a background in scientific research on the gut-brain axis and data analysis in systems biology, she brings a methodical approach to her work, always exploring the intersection of music, art, and science. In her free time, Jessica teaches snowboarding at Taos Ski Valley, dances the Texas Two Step, and climbs big rocks.

