2022 Session - We'll Wrap It Up, On Facebook Live

The session ended about a week ago. Now that we’ve had just a little time to catch our breath, take a nap, and really assess what was accomplished, we’re going to do a live wrap-up show. And you’re invited to join us and to contribute comments or questions.

On Monday, February 28th, join #YNMG for a Facebook Live event where we’ll ask journalists who spent the last month focused on the lawmaking process what they saw, what surprised them, and which issues we’re likely to revisit either in a special session this year or in 2023.

Feel free to send questions or comments ahead by email to ynmg@kunm.org .

Then, join us live on KUNM's Facebook page Monday at 4pm.

A big thank you to the Thornburg Foundation for supporting KUNM and New Mexico PBS with Your New Mexico Government since its inception several years ago. We appreciate it.

For YNMG, we’ll see you on Facebook – Monday at 4pm.

GUESTS:



Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun News

Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

__________

This public service is part of our Your New Mexico Government project, a collaboration between KUNM radio and New Mexico PBS. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.

