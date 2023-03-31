© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Española transmitter is down. We expect to have it up and running by Monday.
Public Health New Mexico

State to host COVID vaccination events as public health emergency expires

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT
vaccination-christianemmer-cc-by-nc-4.0.jpg
Christian Emmer/emmer.com.ar
/
CEBI At Copenhagen University

The state’s COVID-19 public health emergency order comes to an end Friday after more than three years. However, the New Mexico Department of Health will be hosting COVID vaccination events Saturday in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe and is urging people to get boosted

New Mexico is reporting that about 74% of the population is fully vaccinated, but only 39% have received booster shots.

This comes after NPR reported that doses of the bivalent booster vaccine will be expiring soon / and will be thrown out. Even though the Food and Drug Administration is planning its annual booster campaign starting in fall, the agency may be reconsidering authorizing a second booster with the bivalent shot for those who are immunocompromised. That decision may be coming in the next couple of weeks.

Any adult who has received an Omicron COVID-19 vaccination after August 31, 2022 is considered to be fully vaccinated and not eligible for any additional shots.

If folks are uncertain about their eligibility the NMDOH hotline will be able to confirm vaccination status and schedule appointments. That number is 855-600-3453.

Resources:

NMDOH Hotline 855-600-3453

COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccine Boosters FAQ

New Mexico Map of current case outlook 

Daily Epidemiology Report - NMDOH

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Tags
Public Health New Mexico New Mexico Department of HealthCOVID vaccineCOVIDVaccine
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez