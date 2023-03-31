State to host COVID vaccination events as public health emergency expires

The state’s COVID-19 public health emergency order comes to an end Friday after more than three years. However, the New Mexico Department of Health will be hosting COVID vaccination events Saturday in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe and is urging people to get boosted

New Mexico is reporting that about 74% of the population is fully vaccinated , but only 39% have received booster shots.

This comes after NPR reported that doses of the bivalent booster vaccine will be expiring soon / and will be thrown out . Even though the Food and Drug Administration is planning its annual booster campaign starting in fall, the agency may be reconsidering authorizing a second booster with the bivalent shot for those who are immunocompromised. That decision may be coming in the next couple of weeks.

Any adult who has received an Omicron COVID-19 vaccination after August 31, 2022 is considered to be fully vaccinated and not eligible for any additional shots.

If folks are uncertain about their eligibility the NMDOH hotline will be able to confirm vaccination status and schedule appointments. That number is 855-600-3453.

