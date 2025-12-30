Downtown ABQ gets much needed 24/7 public restroom on Civic plaza

Downtown Albuquerque’s newest addition was unveiled on Monday — a public toilet. The Portland Loo sits directly on the Civic Plaza’s south end, and is wrapped in Route 66 regalia.

The loo is a single stall, but beefed up with thick, stainless-steel walls and heavy, metal construction that implies durability. It’s also a feature, according to city officials, that makes it resistant to graffiti and very easy to clean,

As the heavy door latches firmly in place, and the lock slides shut with a satisfying metallic clunk, one is greeted with a large accessibility-compliant interior, which includes a baby changing station, and is more private than the slats at the top and bottom of the walls would suggest.

Daniel Montaño / KUNM The hand washing station on the side of the Portland Loo on Civic Plaza is supplied with heated water, which also supplies the toilet itself to prevent freezing pipes. The dedication sign, the mayor said, was added with a sense of "toilet humor."

Albuquerque Municipal Development spokesperson Dan Mayfield said those slats allow emergency responders a way to see inside if need be, and discourage drug use and criminal activity. The blue lights are also an anti-drug feature, he said, as they make intravenous drug use difficult.

The loo’s location itself also serves as a criminal deterrent. Mayfield said being in a place that has so many people around discourages occupants from doing anything other than what nature demands before moving on.

The loo cost about $750,000 to install, and the money is federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that had to be spent soon or forfeit. It’s the second loo opened by the city. The first is near Old Town, and the city plans on installing another near the Alvarado Transportation Center near First Street and Central Avenue.

After doing your business, one exits to use the sink installed in the outside wall, underneath a sign declaring the loo open for “business.”

After washing your hands in the heated water, you can get dry hands while reducing litter with the air dryer.

Designed for families, individuals, people with disabilities, and people living on the streets, alike, the city says its new loo will be providing relief for decades to come.

