NM expands a grant program to bring in more primary care doctors to the state

The state of New Mexico has expanded its grant program aimed at getting more primary care physicians working across the state. In the past, this effort focused on funding new or expanded residency programs. The grants will now also go to support existing programs in need of funding.

The new sustainability support will go to programs in rural and isolated areas, or those that face other structural or regulatory constraints.

The New Mexico Health Care Authority’s Strategic Planning Director, Elisa Wrede, said they’re especially interested in helping out federally qualified health centers , independent psychiatry hospitals and critical access hospitals , which can face significant challenges while serving a high need population.

“So what we found in the last several years — we’re in our 6th year developing residency programs — is that some of the programs really need some sustainability financial support to keep them going after they are launched,”she said.

The HCA unveiled the new sustainability funding on Monday while announcing grant applications are open for this year’s Graduate Medical Education grant funding, which totals $1 Million.

The GME grant program was established by the legislature in 2019 , and has expanded throughout the years to include more funding opportunities.

Wrede said the GME grant program seeks to increase the number of primary care providers in the state by expanding existing training programs for medical residents, or creating more new ones, and now by sustaining fledgling programs so they can continue.

“By supporting these training programs,” she said. “We're working to grow access to primary care for New Mexicans.”

Applications for grants close on February 27. The HCA has more information , including a webinar , on their website .

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

