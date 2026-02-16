© 2026 KUNM
Tax bill including GRT exemption for affordable housing clears more hurdles, heads to House

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published February 16, 2026 at 3:31 PM MST
Mohamed_hassan
/
Pixabay
The New Mexico Senate passed a tax package over te weekend that includes a provision eliminating Gross Receipts Taxes on construction and materials for affordable housing projects. The bill heads to the hose for approval next.

Over the weekend, the Senate approved a tax package that includes provisions that would exempt affordable housing projects from paying tax on construction and labor.

The bill is hurtling through the legislation process as the final day of the legislature this Thursday looms ever closer. The bill passed its second committee on Friday, only two days before Sunday’s Senate floor vote.

The Senate Finance Committee passed the tax package on a 7-6 party line vote, but did amend the provision so the tax exemption will sunset in 2028. The committee also discussed putting a maximum limit to how much tax could be deducted, but ultimately only changed the sunset date.

Committee Chair, Sen. George Munoz (D-Gallup), said the sunset from the original bill of 2033 combined with no cap for the exemption, could lead to a runaway tax deduction that might “get out of hand.”

Executive Director of the Center for Housing Economics Roger Valdez helped craft the law. He said supporters have been working to ease the fears of people who have questioned the exemption.

“I think we’ve answered the questions that came before the committee and resolved some of those, and I think we’re just looking forward to the legislation moving (forward).”

Valdez said the tax exemption is another way to encourage affordable housing developments, that sets right a simple problem: The state gives money to affordable housing developments, and then taxes that money when it’s spent.

“It's a little bit like making change in the offering plate in church. You put in a 10, and you go in there and take out a one,” he said. “This bill fixes that.”

The package also included a $4 million tax credit for local journalism outlets, deductions for healthcare equipment and physicians income tax credits, among others.

The bIll heads to the house next.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico 2026 Legislative Session New Mexico State Legislaturehousing securityhousing costsaffordable housing
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Related Content
  • Proponents of Senate Bill 92 say its a quick and easy way to give additional support to urgently needed affordable housing projects by eliminating tax on construction materials and labor, but some municipal governments from around the state are worried about any reductions in GRT revenue.
    Public Health New Mexico
    Bill seeks to eliminate tax on affordable housing construction
    Daniel Montaño
    Imagine if all parents who gave their children an allowance then asked for a percentage of that money back to pay for rent. That’s what some people say is happening when it comes to building affordable housing in New Mexico, and they want to change that this legislative session. If passed, a bill currently working through the roundhouse would exempt affordable housing developments from paying gross receipts tax on construction materials and labor
  • Three variations of the AR-15 rifle.
    Public Health New Mexico
    Controversial gun control bill headed for full Senate vote
    Daniel Montaño
    A controversial gun bill passed its second test in the Roundhouse Wednesday night. The bill, which is aimed at curbing illegal gun sales, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-3 party line vote. Senate Bill 17 seeks to stop guns from getting into the hands of criminals by regulating and recording sales at dealers, and by restricting particular types of weapons.