© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of protesters demand justice at Zorro Ranch on International Women's Day

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:06 PM MDT
Protesters built a memorial during a rally outside the former Zorro Ranch on Sunday, International Women's Day. Sky Roberts—brother of Virginia Giuffre, who died last year, and had accused Epstein and other prominent men of sexual abuse that occured at the ranch—lays his own offering for his sister on the memorial. Protesters caravanned the nearly 50 miles from Albuquerque to hold a rally demanding justice and accountability for what happened there.
Daniel Montaño
/
KUNM
Protesters built a memorial during a rally outside the former Zorro Ranch on Sunday, International Women's Day. Sky Roberts—brother of Virginia Giuffre, who died last year, and had accused Epstein and other prominent men of sexual abuse that occured at the ranch—lays his own offering for his sister on the memorial. Protesters caravanned the nearly 50 miles from Albuquerque to hold a rally demanding justice and accountability for what happened there.

Hundreds of protesters caravanned to, and held a rally at, Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch south of Santa Fe Sunday in honor of International Women’s Day.

U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, whose district includes the ranch, spoke at the event. She called for accountability and justice for victims of gender-based and sexual violence, especially survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Leger Fernández traveled to the ranch with the family of an Epstein abuse victim. Virginia Giuffre had alleged years of abuse at the hands of Epstein and co-conspirators including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson before she died last year by suicide. Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, told the crowd his family is grateful the state reopened its investigation, and hopeful justice will be served

“This is what we need to see more of state by state. I think New Mexico is taking the initiative. I think the people of New Mexico are demanding answers, they’re demanding justice,” he said. “It starts here and there's so much more that we can continue to fight for.”

The caravan was the flagship event in a weekend of more than 250 protests, marches and rallies in cities around the country organized by Women’s March, a national non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to gender equity.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K.Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico Jeffrey EpsteinZorro RanchRep. Teresa Leger FernandezaccountabilityJusticeprotests
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Related Content