Hundreds of protesters demand justice at Zorro Ranch on International Women's Day

Hundreds of protesters caravanned to, and held a rally at, Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch south of Santa Fe Sunday in honor of International Women’s Day.

U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, whose district includes the ranch, spoke at the event. She called for accountability and justice for victims of gender-based and sexual violence, especially survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Leger Fernández traveled to the ranch with the family of an Epstein abuse victim. Virginia Giuffre had alleged years of abuse at the hands of Epstein and co-conspirators including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson before she died last year by suicide. Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, told the crowd his family is grateful the state reopened its investigation , and hopeful justice will be served

“This is what we need to see more of state by state. I think New Mexico is taking the initiative. I think the people of New Mexico are demanding answers, they’re demanding justice,” he said. “It starts here and there's so much more that we can continue to fight for.”

The caravan was the flagship event in a weekend of more than 250 protests, marches and rallies in cities around the country organized by Women’s March , a national non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to gender equity.

