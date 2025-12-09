THE wEdNesdAy nOOn All That Jazz with Mark Weber
December 10, 2025 12p-1:30p, KUNM 89.9FM Albuquerque
I usually most usually like to
put together a show following a thread ----
Echoes of Ariadne's thread, no? To get in & out
of the Labyrinth ---- something like that ----
I haven't yet found a thread to the two dozen tracks
I've pulled, Ariadne will have to come to the rescue,
elsewise, it's merely jazz wallpaper
I feel my way into a show, looking out the window
3rd-story of Onate Hall
to divine what comes next, is the sequence working?
After all, a radio show is all about connections (otherwise,
you might as well just listen to satellite radio)
Sounds mystical? Well, New Mexico is a mystical place
I make it up as we ride the wave