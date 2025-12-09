THE wEdNesdAy nOOn All That Jazz with Mark Weber

© 2025 KUNM
By Mark Weber
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:20 PM MST
The Legend of Woody & Boomer ---- Recording at Studio 725 (my home with Janet) November 24 --- We've been recording for 25 or so years, every 3 or 4 years we have a session, eventually, we'll release a double-Lp! Michael Anthony & David Parlato
THE wEdNesdAy nOOn
Public = PUBLIC
Jazz Radio Show
December 10, 2025 12p-1:30p, KUNM 89.9FM Albuquerque
streaming world wide > kunm.org
archived at kunm.org
Host MARK WEBER

I usually most usually like to
put together a show following a thread ----

Echoes of Ariadne's thread, no? To get in & out
of the Labyrinth ---- something like that ----

I haven't yet found a thread to the two dozen tracks
I've pulled, Ariadne will have to come to the rescue,
elsewise, it's merely jazz wallpaper

I feel my way into a show, looking out the window
3rd-story of Onate Hall
to divine what comes next, is the sequence working?
After all, a radio show is all about connections (otherwise,
you might as well just listen to satellite radio)

Sounds mystical? Well, New Mexico is a mystical place
I make it up as we ride the wave

Mark Weber grew up on the outskirts of the megalopolis Los Angeles and wasn't suppose to listen to jazz.
