THE wEdNesdAy nOOn All That Jazz with Mark Weber

THE wEdNesdAy nOOn

Public = PUBLIC

Jazz Radio Show

December 10, 2025 12p-1:30p, KUNM 89.9FM Albuquerque

streaming world wide > kunm.org

archived at kunm.org

Host MARK WEBER

I usually most usually like to

put together a show following a thread ----

Echoes of Ariadne's thread, no? To get in & out

of the Labyrinth ---- something like that ----

I haven't yet found a thread to the two dozen tracks

I've pulled, Ariadne will have to come to the rescue,

elsewise, it's merely jazz wallpaper

I feel my way into a show, looking out the window

3rd-story of Onate Hall

to divine what comes next, is the sequence working?

After all, a radio show is all about connections (otherwise,

you might as well just listen to satellite radio)

Sounds mystical? Well, New Mexico is a mystical place

I make it up as we ride the wave

