Live on Espejos de Aztlán: New Mexico treasure Paul Pino of the Tone Daddies

Monday 2/2 7pm: Paul Pino on Ezpejos de Aztlán. Pino's band, the Tone Daddies, has become a New Mexico institution over the years, playing original songs about New Mexico history and culture, with rock and roll, country and New Mexico standards sprinkled in. Pino himself is also a chronicler of the New Mexico landscape, in part related to his history as a Tularosa Downwinder. Tune in for a good time with New Mexico treasure Paul Pino!