© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volunteer Produced Public Affairs

  • Yolanda_King_1995.jpg
    John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
    /
    Exploring civil rights and the vote
    Archived conversations with two people close to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: His daughter Yolanda and civil rights activist Dorothy Cotton.