Rising star!

By Tony Mora
Published July 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM MDT
Sat. 7/6, 10a: In support of her latest album "Under A Cathedral Sky", Ynana Rose made a surprise stop in Albuquerque to perform at the NEW Solid Grounds Coffeehouse. She captivates audiences with her unique blend of the traditions of American roots music, penning songs threaded with folk, country, blues & jazz influences while reaching for new horizons in her writing.  A versatile singer, Ynana sings of the joy and heartbreak of living in a rich, soulful voice.   Ynana released her third full length album “Under A Cathedral Sky” in November 2023, an album about facing fear & creating beauty from it. Catch a couple of tracks at the start of today's show. Don't miss it!

Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
