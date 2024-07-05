Rising star!

Sat. 7/6, 10a: In support of her latest album "Under A Cathedral Sky", Ynana Rose made a surprise stop in Albuquerque to perform at the NEW Solid Grounds Coffeehouse. She captivates audiences with her unique blend of the traditions of American roots music, penning songs threaded with folk, country, blues & jazz influences while reaching for new horizons in her writing. A versatile singer, Ynana sings of the joy and heartbreak of living in a rich, soulful voice. Ynana released her third full length album “Under A Cathedral Sky” in November 2023, an album about facing fear & creating beauty from it. Catch a couple of tracks at the start of today's show. Don't miss it!

