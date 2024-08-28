Introducing the Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars

Sat. 8/31, 10a: The Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars bring together four renowned bluegrass musicians with deep New Mexico and Texas connections. This five-song EP features the totally original and moving songwriting of Austin, TX area guitarist-vocalist Elliott Rogers, who has worked with Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith and the Alan Munde Gazette. Las Cruces, NM-based mandolin player and vocalist Steve Smith is one of the best and most in-demand mandolin players in the world, known for his work with the nationally-touring Hard Road Trio. These days, Steve can be found out on the road with the extraordinary guitarist Tim May. The playing of Fort Sumner, NM bassist Anne Luna is graceful and elegant but also precise and hard driving. Her original songs have been nominated for two New Mexico Music Awards. Banjo and guitar player Bill Evans is a Steve Martin Banjo Prize recipient and a 2024 American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame member. Bill performed with Steve in the Virginia-based band Cloud Valley in the early 1980’s. Joining the All-Stars is banjo legend Alan Munde in a double-banjo version of “Deputy Dalton,” the classic Country Gazette instrumental.