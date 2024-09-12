© 2024 KUNM
Folk Routes

Tony Interviews Dana Cooper

By Tony Mora
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
Sat. 3/2, 10a: Folk Routes HOST Tony Mora will interview Nashville, TN singer/songwriter Dana Cooper about his latest of thirty-two studio recordings in a career spanning 50 years. "The Ghost of Tucumcari" has charted #7 on the Folk Radio Chart and #9 on the Alt Country Chart. Getting Rave Reviews including a Write-up in July/August Issue of American Songwriter. Details regarding a forthcoming appearance at the Santa Fe Botanical Gardens later next week. For more information on Dana visit; https://www.danacoopermusic.com/https://www.danacoopermusic.com/

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
