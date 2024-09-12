Tony Interviews Dana Cooper

Sat. 3/2, 10a: Folk Routes HOST Tony Mora will interview Nashville, TN singer/songwriter Dana Cooper about his latest of thirty-two studio recordings in a career spanning 50 years. "The Ghost of Tucumcari" has charted #7 on the Folk Radio Chart and #9 on the Alt Country Chart. Getting Rave Reviews including a Write-up in July/August Issue of American Songwriter. Details regarding a forthcoming appearance at the Santa Fe Botanical Gardens later next week. For more information on Dana visit; https://www.danacoopermusic.com/https://www.danacoopermusic.com/