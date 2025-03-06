© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer Produced Music Programs
Folk Routes

Tony Interviews Tom Neilson

By Tony Mora
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:27 PM MST
Tom Neilson
A
/
Artist Website
Tom Neilson

Sat. 3/8, 10a: Celebrating Women's History Month; political satirist and social activist Tom Neilson talks with Tony about his travels and how they are reflected in his songs, intertwined with farm roots and a fervent commitment to social justice, as he writes about historical and current events.

Tom will be live in concert at the First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque on Tuesday, March 11. To read more about Tom visit: https://tomneilsonmusic.com/p/19/Tom-Neilson-Biohttps://tomneilsonmusic.com/p/19/Tom-Neilson-Bio

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
See stories by Tony Mora