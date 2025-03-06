Tony Interviews Tom Neilson

Sat. 3/8, 10a: Celebrating Women's History Month; political satirist and social activist Tom Neilson talks with Tony about his travels and how they are reflected in his songs, intertwined with farm roots and a fervent commitment to social justice, as he writes about historical and current events.

Tom will be live in concert at the First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque on Tuesday, March 11. To read more about Tom visit: https://tomneilsonmusic.com/p/19/Tom-Neilson-Biohttps://tomneilsonmusic.com/p/19/Tom-Neilson-Bio