Folk Routes

Tony Interviews Kat Bloom

By Tony Mora
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:19 PM MDT
Sat. 4/12, 10a: Kat “Gato” Bloom is a seasoned singer-songwriter whose journey in music began at just 12 years old, when she penned her first song. With over 20 years of experience crafting soul-stirring melodies and storytelling lyrics, her work blends the intimacy of folk with a powerful sense of purpose. Known for writing music that moves people—both emotionally and socially—Kat’s voice carries the weight of lived experience, resilience, and raw beauty. Whether performing solo or collaborating with fellow artists, Kat “Gato” Bloom creates songs that don’t just sound good—they mean something.

Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
