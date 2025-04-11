Tony Interviews Kat Bloom

Sat. 4/12, 10a: Kat “Gato” Bloom is a seasoned singer-songwriter whose journey in music began at just 12 years old, when she penned her first song. With over 20 years of experience crafting soul-stirring melodies and storytelling lyrics, her work blends the intimacy of folk with a powerful sense of purpose. Known for writing music that moves people—both emotionally and socially—Kat’s voice carries the weight of lived experience, resilience, and raw beauty. Whether performing solo or collaborating with fellow artists, Kat “Gato” Bloom creates songs that don’t just sound good—they mean something.