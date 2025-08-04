Perdita Wexler will host Felix Gato Peralta and Lara Manzanares.

Sat. 9/8, 10a: On the August 9, 2025 Folk Routes episode, Perdita will host Felix Gato Peralta and Lara Manzanares, collaborators on the new single "Vale Más Tarde Que Nunca" featuring Josh Baca on accordion. These successful musicians have worked together for years, honoring traditional New Mexico sounds. Their duo began with "Dos Corazones," which won Best Original Song at the 2022 New Mexico Hispano Music Awards. Their latest release blends Tejano accordion with New Mexico vibes, telling the story of two lonely people finding love. The lyrics were co-written by Felix, Lara, and Edgar Wonder. The show will feature their new song and conversation about their musical journeys.