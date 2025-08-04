© 2025 KUNM
Folk Routes

Perdita Wexler will host Felix Gato Peralta and Lara Manzanares.

By Tony Mora
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:07 AM MDT
Sat. 9/8, 10a: On the August 9, 2025 Folk Routes episode, Perdita will host Felix Gato Peralta and Lara Manzanares, collaborators on the new single "Vale Más Tarde Que Nunca" featuring Josh Baca on accordion. These successful musicians have worked together for years, honoring traditional New Mexico sounds. Their duo began with "Dos Corazones," which won Best Original Song at the 2022 New Mexico Hispano Music Awards. Their latest release blends Tejano accordion with New Mexico vibes, telling the story of two lonely people finding love. The lyrics were co-written by Felix, Lara, and Edgar Wonder. The show will feature their new song and conversation about their musical journeys.

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
