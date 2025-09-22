Raven Chacon, the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music

Sat. 9/27, 10a: “Tiguex,” a musical and art composition by Raven Chacon, is set to take over the city of Albuquerque. It is an event that spans the city, featuring 20 overlapping movements, all documented on a lithograph that serves as both a map and a score. The city-wide musical movement will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27. “Tiguex” can be followed on the website tiguex.com and on KUNM 89.9FM, which will include accompaniment by Chacon’s childhood piano teacher.