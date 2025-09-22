© 2025 KUNM
Raven Chacon, the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music

By Tony Mora
Published September 22, 2025 at 6:34 PM MDT
Sat. 9/27, 10a: “Tiguex,” a musical and art composition by Raven Chacon, is set to take over the city of Albuquerque. It is an event that spans the city, featuring 20 overlapping movements, all documented on a lithograph that serves as both a map and a score. The city-wide musical movement will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27. “Tiguex” can be followed on the website tiguex.com and on KUNM 89.9FM, which will include accompaniment by Chacon’s childhood piano teacher.

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
