Ron Hale on the exploration of the interplay of Black and Jewish cultures through music.

Sat. 3/7, 10a: Saturday's program will focus on ways in which African-American and Jewish people have collaborated to create music that has become central to American culture as a whole. These collaborations have occurred often through performances by Black musicians in recording studios and companies started by some amazing entrepreneurs, themselves often immigrants, and often Jewish.

All of this happened during the 1940s through the 1960s, as part of two creative movements in the U.S. popular music world: the second Folk Revival, and the development of Rock & Roll. Last Saturday on Folk Routes, I played recordings from several independent labels that came to dominate American folk music, including Folkways, Vanguard, and Elektra.