Ron Hale on the exploration of the interplay of Black and Jewish cultures through music.

Published March 5, 2026 at 4:56 PM MST
Sat. 3/7, 10a: Saturday's program will focus on ways in which African-American and Jewish people have collaborated to create music that has become central to American culture as a whole. These collaborations have occurred often through performances by Black musicians in recording studios and companies started by some amazing entrepreneurs, themselves often immigrants, and often Jewish.

All of this happened during the 1940s through the 1960s, as part of two creative movements in the U.S. popular music world: the second Folk Revival, and the development of Rock & Roll. Last Saturday on Folk Routes, I played recordings from several independent labels that came to dominate American folk music, including Folkways, Vanguard, and Elektra.

Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
