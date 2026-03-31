3.29.26 Interview with Marian Méndez-Cera & Diego Salcido Morales

Marian Méndez-Cera, the Director of Education and Community Engagement at Casa Fortaleza, and Diego Salcido Morales, the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Coordinator at Casa Fortaleza in Albuquerque, speak to us about the amazing services they offer to our community.

We want to acknowledge that the information on this topic may be unsettling, as it touches on support for survivors of sexual violence. Discretion is advised.

Catch us live every Sunday at 7PM on 89.9 KUNM or KUNM.org.