A conversation with Grammy Award winners Rodrigo and Gabriela

Mon. 5/25 11p: Grammy award winners Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero delivered a smash performance at Albuquerque's Revel Entertainment Center this past May 6. The first time the dynamic guitar duo played Albuquerque, the concert marked the start of an international tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first album. During the Albuquerque stop, Mayor Tim Keller awarded the acclaimed composers and instrumentalists official keys to the City. Hear the lively conversation KUNMers Kent Paterson and Jonathan Longcore had with Rodrigo and Gabriela backstage right before the show. Plus cuts from their music.

