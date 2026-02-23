Let's Talk About the Legislative Session

Let’s Talk New Mexico,02/26, 8am: Last week, the 57th New Mexico legislative session came to a close with the sound of the gavel marking sine die. This year’s 30-day session came with both highs and lows for Democrats and Republicans. We’ll reflect on all the good, the bad, and the ugly with a panel of journalists who were following and reporting during the 30-day session at the Roundhouse.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss how this was the last regular session under Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and how her legislative priorities compared to what passed. We’ll also talk about what laws passed, including the first universal child care program in the country, medical malpractice reform, and immigration policy that blocks local ICE detention centers.

And we want to hear from you! What bills or issues did you want to see passed? We’re there any bills you were disappointed in? What do you think legislators should be focusing on in the next session? Email your questions and comments to letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866, Thursday morning at 8.

