Live in studio: Meadors • Tolousse • Brown

Tue. 11/26 7p: Join host Leah Tevis for a special performance by a talented group of local musicians: Artha Meadors on electric bass, Claudio Tolousse on electric guitar and lead vocals, Dee Brown on keyboards and lead vocals, and Jonah Minkus on drums. Together, they’ll perform their unique blend of soul, jazz, rock, and more.

Catch this special preview of their sound tonight, and mark your calendar for their full show at Echoes downtown on Saturday, November 30th, at 7:00 PM!