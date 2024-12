Tue. 12/10 7p: Blot Xenia is a funk-rock band formed out of the Albuquerque, New Mexico region. Founded in 2021 as a solo project and formalized in 2022 as a group, their musical objective is to combine various funk-rock styles of the 80's and 90's with the alternative jazz/hip-hop echelons of today. The soundscape is mostly characterized by percussive rhythms, abstract lyrics, and an ever-evolving window of psychedelic textures.