Tue 12/17 7p : SugarMotor is a sonic explosion of diverse influences, seamlessly, or sometimes abruptly, blending various styles into a mind-bending auditory experience. With raw energy, innovative songwriting, and a fearless approach to music, they defy genre boundaries and create a sound that's both familiar and utterly unique. Listen in as they celebrate individuality, embrace the unconventional and rock Studio 505 like never before!