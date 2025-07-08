Brando Interviews Train Conductor

Tues. July 8. On this week’s episode of Studio 505 we are airing a performance by Train Conductor recorded live on Afternoon Freeform this March ahead of their new album out May 9th. Roman Garcia engineered and Brando conducted the interview.

Albuquerque favorite Train Conductor has evolved to showcase a thrilling split personality, offering two distinct musical experiences.

Featured on their new album, Who Is This?, out May 9th an immersive electronic soundscapes with collaborator Bryce from Reighnbeau. The album is available on Bandcamp with a limited run of cassettes.

Train Conductor's other side embraces the raw energy of live psych rock, with a full album release expected later this year.

Recently recorded on 2” tape at the renowned Echo Lab in Denton, TX, their tracks capture the warmth and authenticity of analog recording.