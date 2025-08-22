New Mexico gem Max Gomez previews new songs from his first independently released upcoming album Memory Mountain, out August 29th, 2025. Interviewed by Andre Lacerda. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Produced the legendary Mark Howard, Max says of this album "I’m thrilled to share that I’ve just finished a brand new album, Memory Mountain, recorded with the legendary Mark Howard. This one feels special — it’s the best work I’ve done yet — and I can’t wait for you to hear it." Max will also be playing in Taos on August 27 and Santa Fe August 28.