KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

By Leah Tevis
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:44 PM MST
Tues Nov 11, 7p. Leah Tevis sits down with Albuquerque's multi-award-winning Indie Folk Français duo, Bébé La La, featuring singer-songwriter, guitarist and violist Alicia Ultan and singer-songwriter-accordionist Maryse Lapierre, for an interview and performance ahead of their 15 year anniversary show, Nov 15th at the Outpost Performance Center. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Formed in 2010, the duo found a great compatibility between Lapierre’s French influences and Ultan's original folk inspired "art" songs, and over the years, they have developed an engaging repertoire that highlights their signature "stunning" harmonies, richly textured songs and thoughtful lyrics. Bébé La La has performed at the International Balloon Fiesta, Albuquerque Folk Festival, Nob Hill Summerfest, several AMP Concerts events, the Placitas and Moveable Parts House Concert series, Outpost and more. They earned two New Mexico Music Awards for their 2015 debut release, High Wire – was described by music and art writer James Mahoney as: "Wild—Alternative—Magic!," and received seven nominations and two awards for their 2022 release, A Curious Series of Unexpected Events. "From where I sit, A Curious Series of Unexpected Events is an album for our times, of times past, and it seeks to will us into a more magical future" (poet T.A. Niles).

Studio 505
Leah Tevis
Leah is a KUNM mega-fan and host of Afternoon Freeform. She was completely taken with the radio as a kid and her love of it has only deepened. Leah loves the idea that someone you don't know is deliberately selecting music to share with a bunch of people they don't know and everyone gets to experience this thing together. And when listening to the radio (public radio especially!), you have no clue what is coming next! The excitement that radio creates is incredibly special and she still can't believe she gets to be the one to handpick the tunes! Leah is interested in every style of music and sound and is always searching for something they haven't heard, but listens to Prince every single day. When Leah is not at KUNM, she works as a geologist and spends much of her time doing animal rescue and advocacy in New Mexico.
