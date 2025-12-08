Tues Nov 11, 7p. Leah Tevis sits down with Albuquerque's multi-award-winning Indie Folk Français duo, Bébé La La, featuring singer-songwriter, guitarist and violist Alicia Ultan and singer-songwriter-accordionist Maryse Lapierre, for an interview and performance ahead of their 15 year anniversary show, Nov 15th at the Outpost Performance Center. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Formed in 2010, the duo found a great compatibility between Lapierre’s French influences and Ultan's original folk inspired "art" songs, and over the years, they have developed an engaging repertoire that highlights their signature "stunning" harmonies, richly textured songs and thoughtful lyrics. Bébé La La has performed at the International Balloon Fiesta, Albuquerque Folk Festival, Nob Hill Summerfest, several AMP Concerts events, the Placitas and Moveable Parts House Concert series, Outpost and more. They earned two New Mexico Music Awards for their 2015 debut release, High Wire – was described by music and art writer James Mahoney as: "Wild—Alternative—Magic!," and received seven nominations and two awards for their 2022 release, A Curious Series of Unexpected Events. "From where I sit, A Curious Series of Unexpected Events is an album for our times, of times past, and it seeks to will us into a more magical future" (poet T.A. Niles).