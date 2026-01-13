© 2026 KUNM
Studio 505

Robert Mirabal & The Rare Tribal Mob

By Andre Lacerda
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:46 PM MST
Tues. Jan. 13. Andre Lacerda interviews award winning musician and flute maker from the Taos Pueblo Robert Mirabal & The Rare Tribal Mob. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Robert’s flutes have been displayed at the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of the American Indian. Mirabal is a two-time Grammy Award winner, has twice been named the Native American Music Award’s Artist of the Year, and has received the Songwriter of the Year award three times. He is also an Album of the Year recipent from Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards. His breakthrough PBS musical production, Music From a Painted Cave, remains a benchmark of Native American traditional/rock fusion and storytelling.

Studio 505
Andre Lacerda
Andre is a seasoned broadcaster who has lived a second life in the marketing/advertising, freelance feature film adaptation and improvisational comedy worlds...Born in Brazil, he has a deep understanding of the multicultural nuances of music, specifically, jazz which is enriched by his strong native fluency in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Andre joined KUNM in 2017 and is the host of ‘The House That Jazz Built’ on Sundays at 11:00 pm Mountain, ‘All That Jazz’ on Mondays at 12:00pm Mountain and occasionally hosts ‘Afternoon Freeform’ and the ‘Global Music’ show.
