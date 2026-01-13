Tues. Jan. 13. Andre Lacerda interviews award winning musician and flute maker from the Taos Pueblo Robert Mirabal & The Rare Tribal Mob. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Robert’s flutes have been displayed at the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of the American Indian. Mirabal is a two-time Grammy Award winner, has twice been named the Native American Music Award’s Artist of the Year, and has received the Songwriter of the Year award three times. He is also an Album of the Year recipent from Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards. His breakthrough PBS musical production, Music From a Painted Cave, remains a benchmark of Native American traditional/rock fusion and storytelling.