Tues. Jan 26, 2026. Albuquerque bands SGT Splendor plays live in Studio A ahead of the Bands of Enchantment season 5 premier this Saturday, January 31rst at 7pm at the KiMo Theatre and on NM PBS. Interviewed by Leah Tevis. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Filmed in the heart of Albuquerque, New Mexico, this year’s Bands of Enchantment line-up showcases a mix of local legends and global talent, spanning rock, soul, indie, Latin, funk, and hip-hop; all set against the cinematic backdrop of the historic KiMo Theatre and the vibrant downtown streets of Route 66.

Each episode blends performance, storytelling, and place into a one-of-a-kind musical journey. Season 5 culminates with a two-part finale filmed outside the KiMo Theatre on the BOE Festival Stage, featuring hip-hop legends and two-time Grammy Award winners Arrested Development.

More information is available at bandsofenchantment.com