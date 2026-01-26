© 2026 KUNM
By Leah Tevis
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:45 PM MST
Brandon Kennedy
SGT Splendor with Bands of Enchantment creator Ken Peterson

Tues. Jan 26, 2026. Albuquerque bands SGT Splendor plays live in Studio A ahead of the Bands of Enchantment season 5 premier this Saturday, January 31rst at 7pm at the KiMo Theatre and on NM PBS. Interviewed by Leah Tevis. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Filmed in the heart of Albuquerque, New Mexico, this year’s Bands of Enchantment line-up showcases a mix of local legends and global talent, spanning rock, soul, indie, Latin, funk, and hip-hop; all set against the cinematic backdrop of the historic KiMo Theatre and the vibrant downtown streets of Route 66.

Each episode blends performance, storytelling, and place into a one-of-a-kind musical journey. Season 5 culminates with a two-part finale filmed outside the KiMo Theatre on the BOE Festival Stage, featuring hip-hop legends and two-time Grammy Award winners Arrested Development.

More information is available at bandsofenchantment.com

Studio 505
Leah Tevis
Leah is a KUNM mega-fan and host of Afternoon Freeform. She was completely taken with the radio as a kid and her love of it has only deepened. Leah loves the idea that someone you don't know is deliberately selecting music to share with a bunch of people they don't know and everyone gets to experience this thing together. And when listening to the radio (public radio especially!), you have no clue what is coming next! The excitement that radio creates is incredibly special and she still can't believe she gets to be the one to handpick the tunes! Leah is interested in every style of music and sound and is always searching for something they haven't heard, but listens to Prince every single day. When Leah is not at KUNM, she works as a geologist and spends much of her time doing animal rescue and advocacy in New Mexico.
