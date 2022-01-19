This Week: Kindness

Sat. 1/22 9a: Imagine a world where kindness is a habit. The Kids Crew explore kindness, as a practice, science and feeling on this edition of The Children's Hour.

We're joined by Lindsay Munroe, a singer-songwriter who specializes in music to build caring communities of children.

Acts of kindness are more than just beneficial for the recipient, givers are also rewarded. We discover the science of kindness, and how it's a gift that keeps on giving.

We've created a free, downloadable learn-along guide on Kindness, which meets national education standards. Download it for free, grab some crayons, pens, markers, and pencils and come along with us as we cultivate kindness. Find it at https://ChildrensHour.org/kindness/

This show is mixed with inspiring, joyful music that promotes kindness.