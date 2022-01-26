Sat. 1/29 9a: When we witness someone being bullied, sometimes we just want to tell them to “Back off, Bully!” But that’s not always easy, or a safe thing to do. On this edition of The Children’s Hour, we learn about bystander intervention with Hollaback educators. The Kids Crew find out what are the 5 D’s which give us tools to best respond when someone is being bullied.

The Five D’s of bystander intervention are: Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct. We explore each of these on the show, and Hollaback has created a series of videos for children ages 3 to 10 to explain the 5 Ds.

This show is mixed with excellent music!