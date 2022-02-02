Dating Trees

Sat. 2/5 9a: Trees have birthdays too, and scientists find out when they are by studying the rings of trees. This week on The Children’s Hour, we learn how to date trees, using dendrochronology with Dr. Peter M. Brown from Rocky Mountain Tree Ring Research, which maintains a list of the world’s oldest living trees.

We can learn more than just a tree’s age when we study its rings. Scientists can tell a lot about climate, fires, and even human or animal scarring. Tree Rings are nature’s notebooks.

We also hear a review of Encanto, the latest Disney children’s musical with songs by Lin Manuel Miranda, and set in Columbia. Olive and Beth give us their opinions of this award winning animated film.

This show is mixed with excellent, old tree-loving music.